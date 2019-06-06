LAMBERT CLIFFORD KARL "CLIFF" "SPIF"

Age 60, formerly of Allison Park, PA and Lady Lake, FL, passed away on June 3, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. Clifford was born in Pittsburgh on November 23, 1958. He graduated from Shaler Area High School. Cliff worked at People's Natural Gas for 38 years. He enjoyed boating, DJing, technology, and spending time with family. Cliff married Maria on May 19, 1984; they were married 35 years. Cliff is survived by his wife, Maria Martinelli Lambert; son, Shawn J. Lambert; and daughter, Jessica M. Glasser (Travis J. Glasser); granddaughter, Layla M. Glasser; brothers, Jeffrey A. Lambert (Christine) and James L. Lambert; nephews, Benjamin Lambert and Alex (Abigail) Lambert; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sueann (Don) Watson-DeFurio, Kathy (Will) Martinelli-Zaun, Carmine (Robert) Smith; and many other family and friends. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, James and Carol Lambert. The visitation will be held at 6:00-8:00 p.m. on June 7, 2019 and 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on June 8, 2019 at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, which is on 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. There will be a funeral service on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.