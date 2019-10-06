|
FAIR II CLIFFORD L.
Age 76, of Bethel Park, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Cindy Fair; loving father of Terri (George) Smokovich, Lauren (Kevin Cadora) Fair and David C. Fair; dear grandfather of Adam and Noah Smokovich and Lachlan and Maeva Cadora; brother of Toni Swiderski, Jerry Fair and Michele Baumgartel. Cliff was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired after 42 years as a Ramp Serviceman for United Airlines. Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to Health Care at Home Hospice at 5814.thankyou4caring.org/hpcare
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019