Clifford Louis Tuttle Sr. Obituary
TUTTLE, SR. CLIFFORD LOUIS

Age 97, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Husband of the late Julianne "Jana" (Friday) Tuttle; father of Clifford L. Tuttle, Jr. of Pittsburgh, Catherine (Cathy) Tuttle of Pittsburgh, Joan Tuttle of Pittsburgh, Julianne Wycoff of Maryland and Paula Tuttle of Pittsburgh. Mr Tuttle was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was the captain of the tennis team.  Mr. Tuttle also served in the United States Army and was a veteran of WWII.  He worked his entire career for Childs Corporation where he was a Vice President and General Manager of Keystone Shoes, a retail chain of shoe stores in the East and Southeast.  He and his wife were among the founders of Southwinds, Inc., a charitable organization that operated residences for the mentally retarded. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Southwinds, Inc., 2101 Greentree Rd. Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. 


laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
