|
|
HARDING CLIFFORD W.
Of Turtle Creek, age 86, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Georgia A. (Pcholinski) Harding for 61 years; loving father of Clifford W. (Lorri) Harding, Jr. of Apollo, Cheryl Harding of DE and Gregory Harding of Turtle Creek; dear grandfather of Caitlin (Christopher) Chamberlain and Lilliana Harding; proud great-grandfather of Lydia Chamberlain; brother of Janice Molina of NM. Preceded in death by his brothers, Herb, Kenny, Allen and Melvin Harding and his sisters, Anna Palmer, Marion Carson, Laura Harding and Lillian Regrut. Wimp was a Korean War era Air Force veteran and a retired employee of the Union Railroad Co. with 46 years of service. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing and Wimp was a passionate rooter for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 2-7 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek (412-823-9350) where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m., followed by a Presentation of Military Honors. Memorial donations may be made to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden Ave., Duquesne, PA 15110 or www.pittsburghfoodbank.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020