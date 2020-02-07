Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLIFFORD HARDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLIFFORD W. HARDING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLIFFORD W. HARDING Obituary
HARDING CLIFFORD W.

Of Turtle Creek, age 86, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Georgia A. (Pcholinski) Harding for 61 years; loving father of Clifford W. (Lorri) Harding, Jr. of Apollo, Cheryl Harding of DE and Gregory Harding of Turtle Creek; dear grandfather of Caitlin (Christopher) Chamberlain and Lilliana Harding; proud great-grandfather of Lydia Chamberlain; brother of Janice Molina of NM. Preceded in death by his brothers, Herb, Kenny, Allen and Melvin Harding and his sisters, Anna Palmer, Marion Carson, Laura Harding and Lillian Regrut. Wimp was a Korean War era Air Force veteran and a retired employee of the Union Railroad Co. with 46 years of service. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing and Wimp was a passionate rooter for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 2-7 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek (412-823-9350) where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m., followed by a Presentation of Military Honors. Memorial donations may be made to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden Ave., Duquesne, PA 15110 or www.pittsburghfoodbank.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLIFFORD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -