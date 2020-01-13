|
|
SINES CLINT LEE
Age 28, of Shaler Twp., "Straight outta Millvale," tragically lost his battle on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved son of Keith and the late Carrie; loving brother of Kevin, Keith, and Chrissy; proud uncle of Keith, Alex, Wesley, Ryan, Riley, and Austin; dear nephew of aunt Chris "mom" (James) Skrbin, the late aunt Carine Albinger and many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Although Clint's life was cut short, he lived every moment full throttle. He was an avid lover of disc golf, Harley Davidsons, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Clint was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed by all. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 to 2 and 5 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the family for a future Memorial Bench in his memory at the Schenley Park disc golf course.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020