Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
CLINT LEE SINES

Age 28, of Shaler Twp., "Straight outta Millvale," tragically lost his battle on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved son of Keith and the late Carrie; loving brother of Kevin, Keith, and Chrissy; proud uncle of Keith, Alex, Wesley, Ryan, Riley, and Austin; dear nephew of aunt Chris "mom" (James) Skrbin, the late aunt Carine Albinger and many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Although Clint's life was cut short, he lived every moment full throttle. He was an avid lover of disc golf, Harley Davidsons, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Clint was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed by all. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 to 2 and 5 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the family for a future Memorial Bench in his memory at the Schenley Park disc golf course.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
