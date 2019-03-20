Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLINTON TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLINTON R. TAYLOR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CLINTON R. TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR CLINTON R.

Age 47, of West Mifflin, on March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Kimberly (Thomas); loving father of Dylan and Maxwell both at home; loving son to Diane (Bruce) Eisenbraun of New Mexico and the late Larry D. Taylor; brother of Sarah (David) Crain of GA and James (Jennifer) Taylor of San Diego; also nieces and nephews. Clinton was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church, an Information Technician for Kane Regional Hospitals, and a U.S. Navy Veteran. Friends received at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394 on Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. with full Military Honors. Please share your condolences and memories at:


georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now