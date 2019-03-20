|
TAYLOR CLINTON R.
Age 47, of West Mifflin, on March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Kimberly (Thomas); loving father of Dylan and Maxwell both at home; loving son to Diane (Bruce) Eisenbraun of New Mexico and the late Larry D. Taylor; brother of Sarah (David) Crain of GA and James (Jennifer) Taylor of San Diego; also nieces and nephews. Clinton was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church, an Information Technician for Kane Regional Hospitals, and a U.S. Navy Veteran. Friends received at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394 on Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. with full Military Honors. Please share your condolences and memories at:
georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019