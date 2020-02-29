Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Resources
More Obituaries for CLORINDA SEKERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLORINDA D. SEKERA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLORINDA D. SEKERA Obituary
SEKERA CLORINDA D.

On Friday, February 28, 2020, of Forest Hills, age 90. Beloved wife of over 60 years of Charles H. Sekera. Loving mother of Karen (Tom) and Mark (Melissa). Proud grandmother of five grandsons, Cameron, Justin, Bryce, Declan, and Vincent. Clorinda was a founding member of St. Maurice Church and active in the church for many years. She was loved by all and will be sadly missed. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Sunday 1-4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maurice Church on Monday at 12:30. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Versailles. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLORINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wolfe Memorial, LLC
Download Now