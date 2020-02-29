|
SEKERA CLORINDA D.
On Friday, February 28, 2020, of Forest Hills, age 90. Beloved wife of over 60 years of Charles H. Sekera. Loving mother of Karen (Tom) and Mark (Melissa). Proud grandmother of five grandsons, Cameron, Justin, Bryce, Declan, and Vincent. Clorinda was a founding member of St. Maurice Church and active in the church for many years. She was loved by all and will be sadly missed. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Sunday 1-4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maurice Church on Monday at 12:30. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Versailles. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020