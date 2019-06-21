Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Suddenly, on June 20, 2019, age 70, of Lincoln Place. Clyde was born in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Clyde L. and June (McGarvey) Dillen. He was a retired Concrete Inspector for PENNDOT and a U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Linda (Dedo); cherished father of Melissa (Joe) Heckert and Tim Dillen; loving grandfather of A.J., Scott, Morgan, and Tabby. Family and friends received on Sunday, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m., at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394), where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
