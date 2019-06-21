|
|
DILLEN CLYDE
Suddenly, on June 20, 2019, age 70, of Lincoln Place. Clyde was born in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Clyde L. and June (McGarvey) Dillen. He was a retired Concrete Inspector for PENNDOT and a U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Linda (Dedo); cherished father of Melissa (Joe) Heckert and Tim Dillen; loving grandfather of A.J., Scott, Morgan, and Tabby. Family and friends received on Sunday, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m., at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394), where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019