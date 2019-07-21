|
|
HUWE CLYDE F.
Peacefully, at home on July 18, 2019, age 89, of Shaler Twp. He was preceded to death by his parents; his brother, Robert; his first wife of 20 years, Audrey Huwe; and his second wife of 30 years, Beatrice (Saurwein) Huwe. He is survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC. 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 608 Farragut St., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019