HUWE CLYDE F.

Peacefully, at home on July 18, 2019, age 89, of Shaler Twp. He was preceded to death by his parents; his brother, Robert; his first wife of 20 years, Audrey Huwe; and his second wife of 30 years, Beatrice (Saurwein) Huwe. He is survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC. 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 608 Farragut St., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.