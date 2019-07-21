Home

Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
(412) 821-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
608 Farragut St.
Pittsburgh, PA
CLYDE F. HUWE

CLYDE F. HUWE Obituary
HUWE CLYDE F.

Peacefully, at home on July 18, 2019, age 89, of Shaler Twp. He was preceded to death by his parents; his brother, Robert; his first wife of 20 years, Audrey Huwe; and his second wife of 30 years, Beatrice (Saurwein) Huwe. He is survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC. 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 608 Farragut St., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
