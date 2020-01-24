Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:30 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
1158 Morgan Rd
Bridgeville, PA
CLYDE K. ZEAK

CLYDE K. ZEAK Obituary
ZEAK CLYDE K.

Age 79, of Green Tree, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Eleanor (McDonough) Zeak; loving father of the late Marie Mozuch; cherished Grandpap of Jennifer Mozuch; beloved brother of Glenn (Mary Ann) and Richard (Dorothy) Zeak; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Clyde worked for the Pittsburgh Press and Post Gazette for over 40 years. He loved woodworking and served in the US Air Force for six years as a mechanic and belonged to the Mt. Lebanon American Legion Post # 156. Family and Friends welcome Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
