Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
CLYDE R. LOBAUGH


1933 - 2019
CLYDE R. LOBAUGH Obituary
LOBAUGH CLYDE R.

Age 86, of O'Hara Township, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years to the late Loretta M. Lobaugh; loving father of Barbara A. (Charles) Newman, William R. (Lisa) Lobaugh, Virginia M. Andrasy, the late Clyde R. (Frieda) Lobaugh, Jr. and Betty J. Wooldridge; grandfather of Clyde R., III, John J., Tammy L., Christina M., Amanda M., and William R. Lobaugh, Lisa M. and Daina J. Wooldridge, and Sara R. (Matthew) Myers, Richard J. (Nicole) and Derek Z. Andrasy; great-grandfather of 18; brother of the late Ethel Mae Pollock and William G.A. Lobaugh, Jr.; and a son of the late William G.A. Lobaugh and Sara V. Sweeney. Visitation on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. Family and friends to gather at the Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. for a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow. 


www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
