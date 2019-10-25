Home

More Obituaries for CLYDE SELF
CLYDE W. SELF

CLYDE W. SELF Obituary
SELF CLYDE W.

Age 59, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Loving son of Joyce Self and the late Clyde Self; beloved brother of Martin Self, Darryl Self, and Traci Self; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Friends received Sunday 3 p.m. until time of Service at 5 p.m. at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. A Graveside Service will be held Monday 11 a.m. at the Homewood Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
