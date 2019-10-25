|
SELF CLYDE W.
Age 59, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Loving son of Joyce Self and the late Clyde Self; beloved brother of Martin Self, Darryl Self, and Traci Self; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Friends received Sunday 3 p.m. until time of Service at 5 p.m. at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. A Graveside Service will be held Monday 11 a.m. at the Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019