FLAHERTY COLEMAN M.
Age 62, of Bethel Park, died suddenly at home on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Loving brother of Martin, Patricia, Kathryn, Vincent, Rita (husband, Peter Plocki), Daniel, Mary Eichner, Peter, Judith, Nora Zufall (husband, Richard Zufall) and the late John and Joseph; son of the late Patrick and Catherine Flaherty; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Mass will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church. Arrangements handled by the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019