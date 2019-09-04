Home

Services
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
4202 Old William Penn Hwy
Murrysville, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church,
4202 Old William Penn Hwy.
Murrysville, PA
View Map
COLENE PALITTI Obituary
PALITTI COLENE

Age 88, of Murrysville, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roger J. Palitti, Sr.; loving mother of Vivian Marchese (Jerry), Dr. Mary Ann Palitti (Dr. Robert Morgenstern), and Roger J. Palitti, Jr. (Theresa); sister of Louis F. Donato (Nancy) and the late Vincent Donato (surviving spouse Kathy); grandmother of Patrick (Amanda) and Nicole Marchese, Daniel and Annie Morgenstern, Lauren Morus (Dave), and Samantha Palitti; great-grandmother of Nico and Mila Marchese, and Grace Morus; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received Thursday 3-7 p.m., at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Additional visitation will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., in Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 4202 Old William Penn Hwy., Murrysville, PA 15668, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., with Monsignor Gaston Officiating. Interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice through their website at HeartlandHospiceFund.org/Donate or to The World War II Memorial Fund, 900 Ohio Drive SW, Washington, DC 20024 or through their website at www. nationalmall.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
