PALITTI COLENE
Age 88, of Murrysville, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roger J. Palitti, Sr.; loving mother of Vivian Marchese (Jerry), Dr. Mary Ann Palitti (Dr. Robert Morgenstern), and Roger J. Palitti, Jr. (Theresa); sister of Louis F. Donato (Nancy) and the late Vincent Donato (surviving spouse Kathy); grandmother of Patrick (Amanda) and Nicole Marchese, Daniel and Annie Morgenstern, Lauren Morus (Dave), and Samantha Palitti; great-grandmother of Nico and Mila Marchese, and Grace Morus; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received Thursday 3-7 p.m., at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Additional visitation will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., in Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 4202 Old William Penn Hwy., Murrysville, PA 15668, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., with Monsignor Gaston Officiating. Interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice through their website at HeartlandHospiceFund.org/Donate or to The World War II Memorial Fund, 900 Ohio Drive SW, Washington, DC 20024 or through their website at www. nationalmall.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019