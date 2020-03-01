Home

Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church
COLLEEN A. "BEANOR" (KAIL) CORTESE

COLLEEN A. "BEANOR" (KAIL) CORTESE Obituary
CORTESE "BEANOR" COLLEEN A. (KAIL)

Age 59, of Dormont, formerly of Beechview, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Colleen was the family's chief debater, Dormont's Midnight Walker, and like Frankie, she did life her way.   Colleen is survived by her children, Michael (Amy), Katie Rose, and her number one son, David Cortese, as well as, ex-husband, Rico Cortese; siblings, Tim (Amy) Kail, Eileen (Angelo) Pateras, and Mike (Tracey) Kail, and the "Matriarch" Aunt Jean (late Thomas) O'Toole. Colleen will be sadly missed by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends received 4-8 p.m. Tuesday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh, PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Family Hospice of UPMC for their kindness and care.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
