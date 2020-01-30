Home

COLLEEN (RYDER) BAUHAUS

Age 42, formerly of Oakmont, passed suddenly on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Colleen was preceded in death by her beloved father, Lawrence Ryder. She is survived by her husband, Sean Bauhaus; loving children, Stephanie, Sarah, and Sean, Jr.; her beloved mother, Eileen (Wakefield) Ryder; and brother, Tim (Shelly) Ryder.  Also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Colleen was a  proud  United States Marine, who served a tour in Iraq. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6-8 P.M. in the R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 E 10th Ave. 15120.  Closing prayers in the funeral home on Friday at 8:45 a.m.  followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 9:15 a.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
