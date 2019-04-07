|
|
DONEHUE COLLEEN KERR
Age 87, of Scott Twp., on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward E. Donehue; daughter of the late William F. and Mary Catherine (Gibbons) Kerr; loving mother of Kevin (Claudia) Donehue, Cathleen (Dennis) Koczaja, Regis Donehue, Ross (Barbara) Donehue, and Edward Donehue; dear grandmother of Nathan Donehue, Ronald Koczaja, Robert, Brian, Michael, and Lauren Donehue; special aunt to many nieces and nephews. Colleen was a longtime member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and a very dedicated homemaker and loving mother. Friends welcome Monday 6-9 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Blessing Service 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019