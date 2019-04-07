Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
Washington Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for COLLEEN DONEHUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COLLEEN KERR DONEHUE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

COLLEEN KERR DONEHUE Obituary
DONEHUE COLLEEN KERR

Age 87, of Scott Twp., on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward E. Donehue; daughter of the late William F. and Mary Catherine (Gibbons) Kerr; loving mother of Kevin (Claudia) Donehue, Cathleen (Dennis) Koczaja, Regis Donehue, Ross (Barbara) Donehue, and Edward Donehue; dear grandmother of Nathan Donehue, Ronald Koczaja, Robert, Brian, Michael, and Lauren Donehue; special aunt to many nieces and nephews. Colleen was a longtime member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and a very dedicated homemaker and loving mother. Friends welcome Monday 6-9 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Blessing Service 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now