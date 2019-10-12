|
KING COLLEEN M.
Age 51, of Baldwin, formerly of Overbrook, passed peacefully on October 9, 2019. Colleen was a woman who embodied strength, beauty, intelligence, dedication, compassion, love, boldness, integrity, tenacity, and humor. She was fun-loving, with a zest for life, and a wealth of spirit that was enchanting and infectious. It had a ripple effect on all in her proximity. She was a trusted, loyal and faithful daughter, sister, aunt, friend, fur companion, and mentor. She was an animal lover, passionate about caring for them and helping them. She had an adoring relationship with her dogs, who were her ever-present and faithful companions. Their dedication and love for each other, was unmatched. She loved travel, and made friends internationally. Our beloved, Sookie, was exceedingly generous, not just with her time, talent, and treasure, but with her heart…with her very being. She shared her beautiful sparkling, spirit with all who encountered her, and she, so unselfishly, allowed each of us to hold a bit of it in ourselves. It is there, that she will live eternal. She was a once in a lifetime kind of woman, regardless of what her role was in a person's life. She was truly a treasure, and a gift to this world. The mention of her name has always and will forever elicit a smile and a wonderful memory in all who knew her. Although, we grieve her passing, a part of her will always live on, in those whose lives she touched. Colleen was a graduate of Carrick High School, and of the University of Pittsburgh, from which she held a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. She was a well-respected, long time employee with Bank of America, and a valued volunteer with PAART. Daughter of the late William and Hilda (DelGrosso) King; loving sister of Joseph, Carma Cuzzupe, Kristine K. Walsh (Jack Dilla), Sharon King Hutchings and Michael King (Carli); dear sister-in-law to Daniel Walsh and Marilyn George; adoring aunt to Joseph Cuzzupe III Ashley Cuzzupe, Paul Curges, Sydney, Grant and Garrett Walsh, Matthew and Macalister Hutchings; Fur-Mom to Riley, Stormi and Fred; loving friend to "Her Girls" Lyn, Lisa, Dee Dee, Maureen and Tracey "Coo" Friends and family to gather and celebrate her life Sunday, October 13, 2019 from noon until 6 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pittsburgh (Brookline), PA. 15226. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com Donations may be made, in remembrance, in Colleen's name to PAART.