VOGEL COLLEEN MAE
Age 46, of Sarasota, Florida (formerly of Pittsburgh, PA) on February 16, 2019. Ex-wife of Richard A. Odato; loving daughter of Eileen Vogel and the late Kent Vogel; sister of Stephen Vogel and his wife, Kelly; dear aunt of Autumn, Sierra and Savannah Vogel; dear niece of Chris and Paula Fiedler; friend of Chris Wilson. Contributions may be made to the Sarasota Health Care Foundation, 1515 Osprey Avenue Suite B4, Sarasota, Florida 34239. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date in Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019