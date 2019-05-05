Home

Age 46, of Sarasota, Florida (formerly of Pittsburgh, PA). On February 16, 2019. Loving daughter of Eileen Vogel and the late Kent Vogel; sister of Stephen Vogel and his wife, Kelly; dear aunt of Autumn, Sierra and Savannah Vogel; dear niece of Chris and Paula Fiedler. Contributions may be made to Sarasota Health Care Foundation, 1515 Osprey Avenue, Suite B4, Sarasota Florida 34239. A memorial service will be held on May 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 8225 Peebles Rd., Pgh. 15237. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
