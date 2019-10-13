|
BETTILYON COLLEEN MARIE
September 13, 1950 - September 24, 2019. Colleen Marie Bettilyon, 69, a native of Pittsburgh, PA, and a resident of Excel, AL, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Colleen was a dedicated volunteer in her community with a passion for rescuing animals and helping anyone in need. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bettilyon. Colleen is survived by her children, Bill (Erika) Bettilyon of Excel, AL and Ken (Jesse Horne) Bettilyon of Superior, MT; one grandson, Benjamin Bettilyon; sister, Peggy Brazell; and her beloved dog, Star Elizabeth Bettilyon, who has now moved to her new home in St. Augustine, FL. No formal service has been planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local animal shelter in her memory. Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com. HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, Daphne, AL, is assisting the family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019