Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for COLLEEN FERINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COLLEEN P. FERINA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
COLLEEN P. FERINA Obituary
FERINA COLLEEN P.

Passed unexpectedly at age 60 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 of Mt. Washington. Beloved Wife of Paul G. Ferina; loving mother of Michael and Michelle Ferina; beloved daughter of Pat Crowley and the late Daniel Crowley, Regina and Frank Heckman; beloved sister of Joe Heckman, Scott Heckman (Brooke LaMont), Lisa Rethage, Tammie Crowley (Dave Luffey), Kelly Conley (Bob), Shawn Crowley (Nicole Bonidie). Known lovingly as Aunt Honey to many nieces, nephews; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Colleen loved to bowl and enjoyed arts, crafts and playing Yahtzee. Family and Friends welcome Sunday 2-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where a blessing service will be held Monday, 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 1 p.m. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of COLLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now