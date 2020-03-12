|
FERINA COLLEEN P.
Passed unexpectedly at age 60 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 of Mt. Washington. Beloved Wife of Paul G. Ferina; loving mother of Michael and Michelle Ferina; beloved daughter of Pat Crowley and the late Daniel Crowley, Regina and Frank Heckman; beloved sister of Joe Heckman, Scott Heckman (Brooke LaMont), Lisa Rethage, Tammie Crowley (Dave Luffey), Kelly Conley (Bob), Shawn Crowley (Nicole Bonidie). Known lovingly as Aunt Honey to many nieces, nephews; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Colleen loved to bowl and enjoyed arts, crafts and playing Yahtzee. Family and Friends welcome Sunday 2-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where a blessing service will be held Monday, 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 1 p.m. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020