BLYSTONE COLLEEN R.

Age 81, of Mars, formerly of Pine Twp., passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Colleen worked in the cafeteria at Pine-Richland Middle School. Wife of the late Robert "Bud" Blystone; mother of Robert C. (Kellie) Blystone and Timothy M. Blystone; grandmother of Robert C. (Marilyn) Blystone, Jr., Zachary Blystone, and Meagan (Sean) Worch; great-grandmother of Summer Rose and Robert C. III; sister of Chester (Marlene) Bonin and Donald (Donna) Bonin. Friends will be received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Friday from 2-4 and 7-8:30 with a service to follow at 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakewood Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Butler County Blind Association. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.