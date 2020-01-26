|
|
MOORE COLLEEN V. (CRAIG)
Formerly of East Pittsburgh, age 83, on, Friday, January 24, 2020. Loving mother of Ginny (Lou) Lantzy of Turtle Creek; beloved grandmother of Bob (fiancée, Jessica) Lantzy and Lou "Weeg" Lantzy; great-grandmother of Karsyn Lantzy. Preceded in death by her brother, Daniel (surviving spouse, Ann) Craig; aunt of Chris (Tom) Marney and Cathy Craig; great-aunt of Erin and Meghan. Colleen was a retired employee of Nickles Bakery in Verona and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of East Pittsburgh V.F.W. Post 5008. Friends are welcome Tuesday, from 2- 7:30 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA, where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, Pa 15237
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020