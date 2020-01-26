Home

COLLEEN V. (CRAIG) MOORE

COLLEEN V. (CRAIG) MOORE Obituary
MOORE COLLEEN V. (CRAIG)

Formerly of East Pittsburgh, age 83, on, Friday, January 24, 2020. Loving mother of Ginny (Lou) Lantzy of Turtle Creek; beloved grandmother of Bob (fiancée, Jessica) Lantzy and Lou "Weeg" Lantzy; great-grandmother of Karsyn Lantzy. Preceded in death by her brother, Daniel (surviving spouse, Ann) Craig; aunt of Chris (Tom) Marney and Cathy Craig; great-aunt of Erin and Meghan. Colleen was a retired employee of Nickles Bakery in Verona and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of East Pittsburgh V.F.W. Post 5008. Friends are welcome Tuesday, from 2- 7:30 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA, where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, Pa 15237

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
