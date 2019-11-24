|
|
FARABAUGH COLSON
Age 19 months, of Pittsburgh, passed away suddenly on November 19, 2019. Colson is survived by his parents, Bradley and Jennifer Habrat Farabaugh; grandparents, Dennis and Lois Habrat and Lester and Bonnie Farabaugh; aunts, Brittany (Christopher) Holzapfel, Ambree Farabaugh; and uncle, Ryan (Diana) Farabaugh and numerous extended family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to create a Scholarship Fund in Colson's name. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019