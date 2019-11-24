Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
COLSON FARABAUGH

COLSON FARABAUGH Obituary
FARABAUGH COLSON

Age 19 months, of Pittsburgh, passed away suddenly on November 19, 2019. Colson is survived by his parents, Bradley and Jennifer Habrat Farabaugh; grandparents, Dennis and  Lois Habrat and Lester and Bonnie Farabaugh; aunts, Brittany (Christopher) Holzapfel, Ambree Farabaugh; and uncle, Ryan (Diana) Farabaugh and numerous extended family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to create a Scholarship Fund in Colson's name.  Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
