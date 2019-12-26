|
LUCONTI COLUMBIA MARIE (SCALESE)
Age 91, of Canonsburg, previously of Bethel Park, died peacefully on Saturday, December 21st, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Alfred J. Luconti; her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Anne and Brian Fassinger; her son-in-law David Bosak; her granddaughters, Kristan Weir (Daniel), Kallie Wright (Zachary), Amanda Jankowski (Robert), and Meagan Truong (Thomas); eight cherished great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Rose Bosak (Dave); her siblings, Pat, Tony, Antoinette, Angie and Bea; and her parents, all of whom she was delighted to see again. Columbia was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church. She loved Christmas, shopping, making Easter breads with her granddaughters, baking cookies with her great-grandchildren, feeding people, and most of all, time spent with her family. Family and friends welcome Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., (Opposite Macy's, South Hills Village), Bethel Park, 15241 (412-835-1860). Funeral Mass in St. Thomas More Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1 p.m., followed by burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Rt. 19, McMurray. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ovarian Cancer.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019