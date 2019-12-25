|
PALARINO CONCETTA D. (DEFELICE)
Age 90, of Wilkins Twp., passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Ross J. Palarino. Loving mother of Mary Jo (Gerry) Meyer and the late Ross "Nuenie" L. Palarino, Jr.; adored grandmother of Rossi (Gina) L. Palarino III, Michelle Dragotta, Adrienne (Donald) Bailey, Michael (Judy) Palarino, and Stephen (Ashley) Meyer; proud great-grandmother of Mario, Marissa, Julie, Kristine, Zachary, Ryan, Valerie, Anna, Ireland, Shannon, Alana, Domenic, and Francesca, and Gabriella; great-great-grandmother of Lena, Harvey, and John; sister of Pasquale "Patsy" Defelice, Jr., and deceased siblings, Anthony "Tony", Michael, Joseph "Yates", Carmen "Pete", and Rose Defelice. A special thanks to the nieces and nephews, especially Brittany, Tote, Isabel, and Verna. Preceded in death by parents, Pasquale and Sarah Defelice. For the last 56 years, Concetta owned and managed the successful, old fashioned, in-house Italian run business known to everyone in the valley as Mary Jo's Pizza. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the comfort of her home. She had a love for all animals and selflessly provided for their care. Her generosity and being known to help others in need will never be forgotten. Friends will be received Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Colman Church Saturday, 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Church Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Suncrest Hospice, 4075 Monroeville Blvd., Suite 210, Monroeville, PA 15146 or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or online at www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org.
