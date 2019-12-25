Home

Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Colman Church
More Obituaries for CONCETTA PALARINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CONCETTA D. (DEFELICE) PALARINO

CONCETTA D. (DEFELICE) PALARINO Obituary
PALARINO CONCETTA D. (DEFELICE)

Age 90, of Wilkins Twp., passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Ross J. Palarino. Loving mother of Mary Jo (Gerry) Meyer and the late Ross "Nuenie" L. Palarino, Jr.; adored grandmother of Rossi (Gina) L. Palarino III, Michelle Dragotta, Adrienne (Donald) Bailey, Michael (Judy) Palarino, and Stephen (Ashley) Meyer; proud great-grandmother of Mario, Marissa, Julie, Kristine, Zachary, Ryan, Valerie, Anna, Ireland, Shannon, Alana, Domenic, and Francesca, and Gabriella; great-great-grandmother of Lena, Harvey, and John; sister of Pasquale "Patsy" Defelice, Jr., and deceased siblings, Anthony "Tony", Michael, Joseph "Yates", Carmen "Pete", and Rose Defelice. A special thanks to the nieces and nephews, especially Brittany, Tote, Isabel, and Verna. Preceded in death by parents, Pasquale and Sarah Defelice. For the last 56 years, Concetta owned and managed the successful, old fashioned, in-house Italian run business known to everyone in the valley as Mary Jo's Pizza. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the comfort of her home. She had a love for all animals and selflessly provided for their care. Her generosity and being known to help others in need will never be forgotten. Friends will be received Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Colman Church Saturday, 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Church Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Suncrest Hospice, 4075 Monroeville Blvd., Suite 210, Monroeville, PA 15146 or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or online at www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org.


www.jobefuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019
