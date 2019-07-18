Home

Schuetz Funeral Home
235 Clifton Ave
Mingo Junction, OH 43938
(740) 535-1841
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John's Church
Bellaire, PA
CONCETTA M. DeGAETANO

CONCETTA M. DeGAETANO Obituary
DeGAETANO CONCETTA M.

Age 101, of Penn Hills, PA passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 at Shadyside Care Center.  Preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Rose Ionadi; first husband, Joseph Asturi; second husband, Conrad DeGaetano; two sons, Bruno (Cathy) Asturi, Joseph Asturi; two sisters, two brothers.  Survived by her son, Philip (Joanne) Asturi of Powhatan Point, OH; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.  Concetta made a lot of meatballs, great cook, wonderful mother and great-grandmother. Mass at St. John's Church Bellaire, OH on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with Father Dan Heusel celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery Verona, PA. SCHUETZ FUNERAL HOME assisting the family. To leave a condolence visit www.schuetzfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019
