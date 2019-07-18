|
DeGAETANO CONCETTA M.
Age 101, of Penn Hills, PA passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 at Shadyside Care Center. Preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Rose Ionadi; first husband, Joseph Asturi; second husband, Conrad DeGaetano; two sons, Bruno (Cathy) Asturi, Joseph Asturi; two sisters, two brothers. Survived by her son, Philip (Joanne) Asturi of Powhatan Point, OH; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren. Concetta made a lot of meatballs, great cook, wonderful mother and great-grandmother. Mass at St. John's Church Bellaire, OH on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with Father Dan Heusel celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery Verona, PA. SCHUETZ FUNERAL HOME assisting the family. To leave a condolence visit www.schuetzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019