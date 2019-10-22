Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
CONCETTA (DiDOMENICO) TALOTTA

CONCETTA (DiDOMENICO) TALOTTA Obituary
TALOTTA CONCETTA (DiDOMENICO)

Age 78, of Penn Hills, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Domenico Talotta; loving mother of Tina Talotta and the late Mary Jo Talotta; daughter of the late Domenico and Cleonice (Asturi) DiDomenico; sister of Philip (Margie) DiDomenico, the late Vincent (Ruth) DiDomenico, Paul (Melba) DiDomenico, Eugene (Tina) DiDomenico and Theresa Pimpinella; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Mass held Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, Penn Hills. Donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Fund, givetochildrens.org; or Cancer Caring Center, cancercaring.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
