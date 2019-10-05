Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Born on June 6, 2019 and made his journey home to the Lord on October 4, 2019.  He is survived by his adoring parents, Matthew and Maura Donley Rheingrover; his paternal grandparents, Kim and Anna Marie Rheingrover, his maternal grandparents, Richard and Maribeth Donley, his Great-grandmother Rhodora J. Donahue, his Great-grandfather James H. George, his aunts and uncles: Rachel Ann Rheingrover, Jordan Rheingrover, Megan Donley , David (Vanessa) Donley II,  Richard (Melissa) Donley, Jr., Fr. Christopher Donley, Rhodora (Scott) Huffmyer, John (Sara) Donley, Kaitlyn Donley and his devoted cousins: David Paul, Marissa, Elizabeth, Christopher, Richard, Madelyn, Caila, Isabella, Liliana, Scott Jr., Brynne, Tyler, and Gabriella. Conlan's joy will never be forgotten. His smile, his laugh, his love of the outdoors and his dog Tuck will always remain in our hearts. Family and friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Sunday, October 6 from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Monday, October 7, 2019, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Bede Church, Point Breeze, 11 a.m. Family entombment service will be private. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
