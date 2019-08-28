|
ROBERTSON CONNIE ELIZABETH (GRATTON)
Age 53 of Plum, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on August 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Kristy Robertson and Kelsey Robertson. Loving sister of Richard (Donna) Gratton and Ronald (Rick Lewis) Gratton. Also survived by her niece, Staci (Sean) Pavlik; nephew, Jon Gratton; great nephew, Jackson Pavlik; dear friends, John and Caroline McCabe, and Linda Colchagie; and her faithful dog, Mr. Parker. Preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Constance (Evans) Gratton; and brother, Russell Gratton. Ms. Robertson was a 1984 Penn Hills Graduate. Most recently she was employed as the Vice President/Director of Operations of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, August 28th from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, August 29th from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019