|
|
SPRINGHETTI CONNIE
Age 70, of Lawrence, PA, passed away suddenly on May 31, 2019. Survived by beloved husband of 52 years, Bob Springhetti; loving daughter, Zoe (Dan) Bartow; cherished grandchildren, Kristopher (Christine) Bartow and Danyelle Bartow; sister, Linda (the late Jim) Sarkisian; brother, Jim (Jeanie) Stanco. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:
pittsburghcremation.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019