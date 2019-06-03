Home

CONNIE SPRINGHETTI

CONNIE SPRINGHETTI Obituary
SPRINGHETTI CONNIE

Age 70, of Lawrence, PA, passed away suddenly on May 31, 2019. Survived by beloved husband of 52 years, Bob Springhetti; loving daughter, Zoe (Dan) Bartow; cherished grandchildren, Kristopher (Christine) Bartow and Danyelle Bartow; sister, Linda (the late Jim) Sarkisian; brother, Jim (Jeanie) Stanco. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:


pittsburghcremation.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
