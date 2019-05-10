Home

Age 27, on May 2nd from Crafton. He was the loving son of Janet McClelland and the late Bill McClelland. He also leaves behind his Aunt "Sue" Stauber, cousins and friends. Conor worked  at The Carlton Restaurant and had the work ethics that few have, in spite of his addiction. Conor fought the addiction battle for ten years, and God finally gave him peace, as he now rests in the arms of his dad, grandma and grandpap, John and Lil Radanovich. A funeral mass will be held, Saturday May 11th at Saint Margaret of Scotland Church in Greentree at 10 a.m. "Keep them laughing, Buddy!" www.obriensfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 10, 2019
