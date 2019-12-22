|
DEGENHARDT CONRAD L.
Conrad L. Degenhardt, age 96, of Bellevue, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born November 7, 1923, son of the late Frederick and Odelia (Rebholz) Degenhardt; husband of the late Delores (McKerahan) Degenhardt; brother of the late Frederick (Ann), Gladys (Fred), Harold (Irene), and Charles (Edith); survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Conrad was a WWII Veteran and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Service details will be announced at a later date. Interment in St. Paul's Cemetery, Reserve Township. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., West View, PA. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019