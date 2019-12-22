Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Resources
More Obituaries for CONRAD DEGENHARDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CONRAD L. DEGENHARDT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CONRAD L. DEGENHARDT Obituary
DEGENHARDT CONRAD L.

Conrad L. Degenhardt, age 96, of Bellevue, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019.  Born November 7, 1923, son of the late Frederick and Odelia (Rebholz) Degenhardt; husband of the late Delores (McKerahan) Degenhardt; brother of the late Frederick (Ann), Gladys (Fred), Harold (Irene), and Charles (Edith); survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Conrad was a WWII Veteran and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Service details will be announced at a later date. Interment in St. Paul's Cemetery, Reserve Township. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., West View, PA. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CONRAD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now