|
|
EGERTER CONRAD R.
Of Franklin Park, on Friday, June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Eileen (Bookleiner) Egerter; loving father of Cameron Egerter, Brandt Egerter (Sophie), Evan and Dillon Egerter; beloved son of Robert Egerter and the late Marjorie (Klein) Egerter; brother of Gary Egerter; proud grandfather of Ava, Conrad and Liam. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Services and interment private. Conrad was a graduate of North Allegheny Class of 1982.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019