WEBER CONRAD WILLIAM

Age 82, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully Friday afternoon March 13, 2020 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of 58 years to Gladys Weber; dear father of Lance Weber, Scott Weber, Kelly (Joseph) Cyprowski, Sr., Craig (Launette) Weber and Monte (Carole) Weber; also survived by 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Brother of James Weber, Shirley Langman and William Weber, Jr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members. Conrad had a great love for animals and will be sadly missed by his black Lab, Mollie. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. Location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp.) 15136. A Blessing Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Please view and sign the family's online guest book at www.musmannofh.com