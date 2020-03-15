CONRAD WILLIAM WEBER

Service Information
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA
15136
(412)-504-2000
Obituary
Age 82, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully Friday afternoon March 13, 2020 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of 58 years to Gladys Weber; dear father of Lance Weber, Scott Weber, Kelly (Joseph) Cyprowski, Sr., Craig (Launette) Weber and Monte (Carole) Weber; also survived by 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Brother of James Weber, Shirley Langman and William Weber, Jr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members. Conrad had a great love for animals and will be sadly missed by his black Lab, Mollie. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. Location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp.) 15136. A Blessing Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Please view and sign the family's online guest book at www.musmannofh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
