FITZGERALD CONSTANCE A. "CONNIE"
Age 72, of Oakmont, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Fitzgerald and stepson, Terrance Fitzgerald. She is survived by her two children, Richard Chase Ames (Kimberly) and her daughter, Lindsay Ames Mog (Craig); her three stepchildren; her granddaughter, Kathryn Taylor Diehl; her four step-grandchildren; and brother, David Smith (Jackie). Connie led a happy and prosperous life. She grew up in Elmira, New York, spending her childhood summers in the Finger Lakes in New York. Connie graduated high school from the MacDuffie School for Girls in Springfield, Massachusetts, and attended Bennett College in Millbrook, New York. Connie was a self-starter and had a plethora of careers. She owned The Real Scoop, an ice cream parlor in Oakmont, sold antiques for years and then began her career as sales associate for Doncaster clothing company. She was a well-known and active figure in her community. She was highly involved in the Garden Club of Oakmont, a long standing volunteer at the Presbyterian Senior Care Home and spent some time volunteering at the Kerr Museum in Oakmont. She loved taking walks, shopping, entertaining, gardening, cooking and spending time with her beloved friends and family. Connie will be greatly missed by many and always be remembered for her contagious laugh and smile, her generosity, style, sense of humor and kind-hearted nature. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 10-12noon, in Oakmont Presbyterian Church, 415 Pennsylvania Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139, where a Memorial Service will follow at 12 noon. Services have been entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make contributions in Connie's memory to the at www.alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019