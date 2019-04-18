VASKOV CONSTANCE A. "CONNIE" (BRUCKER)

Of Murrysville, formerly of Forest Hills, age 65, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Eugene Vaskov for 43 years; loving mother of Victoria "Tia" (Thomas) Sheridan of Morristown, New Jersey and Fr. Nicholas Vaskov of Pittsburgh; cherished grandmother of Thomas Cormac Sheridan and Anna Jean Sheridan; sister of Andrew (Lynn) Brucker, Michael (Beth) Brucker, Donald (Ginger) Brucker, Caron (Jeff) Wolfe, and the late Cynthia Brucker; sister-in-law of John (Suzan) Vaskov and Steve (Vinita) Vaskov. Connie is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Drew and Jean Brucker. Connie was a 1970 graduate of Churchill High School and a 1974 graduate of Edinboro University with a B.S. in Art Education. She shared her gifts as a teacher and artist with students at St. Maurice Grade School in Forest Hills from 1974-1984, St. James Grade School in Wilkinsburg from 1984-1993 and Penn Trafford High School, where she taught ceramics from 1993 until her retirement in 2015. Connie was also active as a volunteer in Music Ministry, and Art and Environment Ministry at St. Maurice, St. James and Our Lady of Joy parishes. She expressed her many artistic talents as a singer, painter, calligrapher, potter and iconographer. Connie had a way of making everything she touched more beautiful. Friends are welcome on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in St. James Church, Wilkinsburg on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Bishop David Zubik as presider, and Fr. Nick as celebrant. Connie will be entombed privately in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (www.littlesistersofthepoorpittsburgh.org) or Sisters Place, 418 Mitchell Avenue, Clairton, PA 15025 (www.sistersplace.org).