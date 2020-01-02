|
HALL CONSTANCE ANN (BROWN)
Age 75, of Turtle Creek, on December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Hall. Loving mother of Daniel W. Hall, Tina Marie (James John) Medwick, and Tanya Lee (William) Pearce; grandmother of Scott, Lacey, Christopher, Julie, Dakota, and Jessica (Orry); great-grandmother of Anthony, Dominic, Natalee, and Aaliyah; sister of Violet Mae (late William) King and the late Alvin Herbert Brown, Jr. and Margaret Laverne Gorzynski. Connie was an active and faithful member of Faith Bible Baptist Church. She was a crossing guard for Turtle Creek schools for 23 years. Friends will be received Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek, PA, (412) 823-1950 where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020. Interment to follow at Church Hill Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020