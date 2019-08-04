Home

CONSTANCE GRACE "CONNIE" OSTERHOLT

Age 99, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in Wilmerding, PA on June 17, 1920 to the late Robert and Tressa DiBiase; also preceded in death by her husband, John D. Osterholt, Jr. and son, Johnny D. Osterholt, lll. Connie was a graduate of Westinghouse Memorial High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Connie enjoyed playing the piano, traveling and reading.  She is survived by her children, Donna Marie Meltzer, Connie (Ron) Ryan, Michael (Dea) Osterholt; grandchild, Tracie (Jeff) Angeletti; great-grandchildren, Brenden (Priscilla) Christy, Ryan Christy; and great-great-grandchild, Aria Christy. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:00 noon, in the Chapel at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow. Condolences may be expressed at mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
