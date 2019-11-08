|
BERRY CONSTANCE JEAN ROSS
Constance Jean Ross Berry, 87, of Brownsville, formerly of Rostraver, died Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on May 10, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John Merle and Elizabeth (Padgelek) Ross. Constance was an administrative assistant for Equibank in Pittsburgh and Modicon in Andover, MA. She is survived by her sons, David (Carrie) Manion of Gambrills, MD and Robert (Molly) Manion of Lititz, PA; grandchildren, Robert Ian Manion, Megan Schnuth, Kristen Dees and Ryan Manion; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Janelle, Shane and Oliver; and 2 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Michael J. Berry; and daughters, Carol J. and Judith A. Manion. Friends will be received on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934) www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com at which time a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Dawn Hargraves officiating.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019