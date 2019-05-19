Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
CONSTANCE KRIVANIS

CONSTANCE KRIVANIS Obituary
KRIVANIS CONSTANCE

Age 79, formerly of West Mifflin and Monroeville, on May 16, 2019, At Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler, PA. She was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Gonos) Krivanis. Constance was retired from Equitable Gas as a Clerk. She was a member Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church. She is survived by her lifelong friend and caretaker, Micheleen Ando, of Valencia, PA. There will be no visitation. Private burial will be at  Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. A Memorial Office of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne, PA, 412-466-3300.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
