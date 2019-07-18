MORENZI CONSTANCE L. "CONNIE" (EVANCHO)

A lifelong resident of Turtle Creek, age 80, unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. High school sweetheart, adored and beloved wife of John N. Morenzi for 60 years; loving and devoted mother of Beth (David) Rossetti of Mentor, OH, Suzanne (Donald) Holmes of Turtle Creek and Judy (Rush) Line of Moon Twp.; treasured grandmother of Sara (Mitesh) Gandhi, Tim (Ally) Rossetti, Elyssa (fiancé, Jack Gibbons), Emily (fiancé, Jordan Weaver), Jonathan and Elizabeth Holmes, Joseph, Quinton and Branden Line; proud great-grandmother of Lillian and Nora Rossetti; James Weaver and Zayn Gandhi; precious daughter of Joseph and the late Elizabeth (Figulski) Evancho; dear sister of Margie (Len) Tinsley, Bill (Linda) Evancho and Marci (Ken) Mason. Connie was a graduate of Turtle Creek High School and spearheaded the successful "Save Turtle Creek High School" campaign. She volunteered with the Turtle Creek Community Day committee and managed the annual Duck Race on Thompson Run. Connie was also a gifted artist. She painted in watercolors and oils and often displayed at local art shows. She demonstrated her artistic talent while crafting, flower gardening and decorating her home for holiday seasons. Connie's family will receive guests on Friday from 10 a.m. - 12 noon in the vestibule of St. Colman Church in Turtle Creek. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon in St. Colman. Connie will then be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , 112 Washington Place, Pgh., PA 15219 ( ) or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ( ). Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145, 412-823-9350.