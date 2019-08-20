Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Irwin, PA
View Map
Resources
CONSTANCE L. (GREENWALT) YEAGER

CONSTANCE L. (GREENWALT) YEAGER Obituary
YEAGER CONSTANCE L. (GREENWALT)

Age 78, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born July 12, 1941 in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Herman and Edna Greenwalt. She worked as an optician for over 40 years at a number of places including Family Eye Care in North Huntingdon before retiring. She was a long time member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin.  In addition to her parent, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Keith Mohsinger; and sister, Myrna Jeffcoat. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas M. Yeager; daughters, Karen Mohsinger of Edgewater, Maryland and Bethany (David) Stauffer of Boardman, Ohio; grandchildren, Alyssa (fiancé Lonzelle), Drew, Jake, Coleman and Luke; and brother, William (Patricia) Greenwalt of Irwin.  Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main Street, Irwin, 724-863-1200. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Irwin. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends at www.thinkoutsidethecage.org. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfunerlservices.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
