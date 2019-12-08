|
RAPACH CONSTANCE P. (KUSHNIR)
Constance P. (Kushnir) Rapach, 92, of Cranberry Twp., formerly of Duquesne, died peacefully Friday, November 29, 2019 in Laure Wood Care Center, Johnstown. Born in Duquesne on April 16, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Michael J and Pauline (Vesonder) Kushnir. Mrs. Rapach was a former member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, West Mifflin and a very active former member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers at Holy Trinity Church; beloved wife of the late Michael Rapach; she is survived by two sons, Michael T Rapach and Luke M. (Ronna) Rapach; a brother, Bernard (Joy) Kushnir; three grandchildren, Natalie, Emily and Melanie Rapach; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Per Mrs. Rapach's request, there will be no visitation and all services and burial will be private. The WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME, INC., Duquesne is entrusted with all arrangements. The Family wishes for donations to be made to the National 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in her memory.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019