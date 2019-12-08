Home

POWERED BY

Services
William S. Skovranko Memorial
Richford & Commonwealth Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110
(412) 466-8555
Resources
More Obituaries for CONSTANCE RAPACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CONSTANCE P. (KUSHNIR) RAPACH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CONSTANCE P. (KUSHNIR) RAPACH Obituary
RAPACH CONSTANCE P. (KUSHNIR)

Constance P. (Kushnir) Rapach, 92, of Cranberry Twp., formerly of Duquesne, died peacefully Friday, November 29, 2019 in Laure Wood Care Center, Johnstown. Born in Duquesne on April 16, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Michael J and Pauline (Vesonder) Kushnir. Mrs. Rapach was a former member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, West Mifflin and a very active former member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers at Holy Trinity Church; beloved wife of the late Michael Rapach; she is survived by two sons, Michael T Rapach and Luke M. (Ronna) Rapach; a brother, Bernard (Joy) Kushnir; three grandchildren, Natalie, Emily and Melanie Rapach; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Per Mrs. Rapach's request, there will be no visitation and all services and burial will be private. The WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME, INC., Duquesne is entrusted with all arrangements. The Family wishes for donations to be made to the National  225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in her memory.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CONSTANCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -