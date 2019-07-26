Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
CONSTANCE (McELIECE) STUMPF

CONSTANCE (McELIECE) STUMPF Obituary
STUMPF CONSTANCE (McELIECE)

Age 83, of Penn Hills, on July 25, 2019; beloved wife of Albert H. Stumpf (62 years); loving mother of Wayne, Timothy (Jessica), and Gary Stumpf, and Sandra Peck (Douglas); sister of John and the late Leo McEliese; grandmother of Kristen, Kimberley, Kevin, Rebecca, and Michael, Courtney and Curtis; great-grandmother of Isabella Stumpf. Friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; funeral service will be on Monday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
