|
|
McMUNN CORAL A.
Peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, age 90, of McCandless. Beloved wife for 58 yrs. of the late George L. McMunn; daughter of the late Raymond R. and Adelina Patti (Patterson) McWilliams; mother of David R. McMunn of Greensburg, Glenn D. McMunn of McCandless, and the late Raymond L. McMunn; grandmother of Katie (Ryland) Weber, Keith (Melody) McMunn, and Rick (Andrea) Secen; great-grandmother of Oakley, Cruz, Valor, Fox, and Maxwell; sister-in-law of Bert (Sue) D. McMunn; niece, Christy McMunn; also survived by many cousins including, Joan Forsyth, Maxine French, dear friends, and ministry team associates. Friends received Saturday, 4-6 p.m. and Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Coral recently retired after 55 years as the organist of Memorial Park Church. She was a member of the American Guild of Organists, Pgh. Chapter, Presbyterian Assn. of Musicians, and North Hills Music Club. She was a faithful servant of the Lord who was devoted to her church. She took great delight in her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and took pleasure in being a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking shows and baking cookies which have become one of the many family traditions she enjoyed keeping. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial Park Church's Music Ministry.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019