LaGUARDIA COREY MICHAEL

Age 22, of Moon Twp., tragically passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Beloved son of James and Cynthia (Cropper) LaGuardia; dear brother of Anthony (fiancée Kaitlynn Hogle) LaGuardia; grandson of the late Anthony J. and Adeline LaGuardia and William and Shirley Cropper; also survived by aunts and uncles, Kelly (Eric) Hall, Sandy (Sam) DeFrancesco, Lee (Melissa) Arbogast, Wesley (Grace) Cropper, Wayne (Kathy) Cropper, Joyce (Robert) Gratson, Barbara (Dave) LaGuardia-Korb; many cousins, family members, friends, and his faithful canine companion, Harley. Corey was a graduate of Moon Area High School Class of 2015. Corey was an industrious young man and a hard worker. He held an Associate Degree and had licenses from the City of Pittsburgh Stationery Engineering, Universal Refrigeration, and N.I.U.L.P.E. He was a member of Operator Engineers Local #95 and Steamfitters 449 Local Union and was employed as a Building Engineer at U.S. Steel. Corey was a respectful, caring young man with a fantastic sense of humor and striking smile. He brought cheer to his family and friends – often teasing that he was "the favorite child." He truly had a selfless heart-of-gold, helping anyone in any way he could. Corey had a strong love for his family. He chose to set his own life on hold to stay with and take care of his 92-year-old grandmother. He deeply grieved her recent passing. At such a young age, Corey left a profound impact on family and friends that is everlasting. He truly was a person who lived up to his favorite quote: "A man that is not close to his family is not a man at all." Family and friends are welcome for visitation Saturday and Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp.) PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 9:30 a.m. in St. John of God Parish, the church at St. Mary's. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to Save A Shepherd Rescue Alliance (SASRA) at saveashepherd.org.