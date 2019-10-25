Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CORINNE CAVLOVIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CORINNE M. (DEUTSCHBAUER) CAVLOVIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CORINNE M. (DEUTSCHBAUER) CAVLOVIC Obituary
CAVLOVIC CORINNE M. (DEUTSCHBAUER)

Age 81, of Etna, on Monday, October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Douglas N. Cavlovic; loving mother of Curt B. and Craig N. (Katie) Cavlovic; dear grandmother of Beau, Chelsea, Nathanial, Mitchell, Callahan and Quinn Cavlovic; dear sister of the late Theresa, Francis, and Phillip. No Visitation. Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sisters of St. Francis at SOSF.org. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CORINNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.